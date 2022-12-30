Syndicate member allegedly used phone to record cards dealt in Marina Bay Sands Casino

SINGAPORE: A foreigner belonging to a syndicate has been accused of conspiring to record cards that were dealt during gambling at Marina Bay Sands Casino.

Hung Jung-Hao, a 27-year-old Taiwanese citizen, is accused of engaging in a conspiracy with several others between 1.49am and 1.52am on Dec 23 at the casino in Bayfront Avenue.

He allegedly used his mobile phone to transmit the value and suit of the cards dealt in a game of 7 UP Bacarrat to a chat group that was titled in Chinese: "15/12 Work in Singapore Chat Group (9)."

This chat group was purportedly set up to enable the group to record cards dealt in the course of gambling in the casino.

Hung's lawyer, Sng Kheng Huat, argued for his client to be released out on bail on Friday (Dec 30).

But the prosecution asked for further remand, saying that Hung is involved in a syndicated case with at least six other people.

Three suspects have been identified but have fled, while the other three co-accused are unknown.

Hung's presence is required to trace the remaining co-accused, said the prosecutor.

However, Mr Sng said Hung has been remanded since Dec 26, and there is a risk that he may be remanded for longer than his eventual sentence, which might not involve a jail term.

Another prosecutor chimed in and cited law, saying a court may order further remand in the case where the accused is a foreigner and where syndicated operations are involved.

"So he's a flight risk," said the judge, and the prosecutor agreed.

Mr Sng then said the case has to be fast-tracked as Hung is a foreigner and expressed his hope it will be expedited. The prosecutor said the case would be brought forward if possible.

The judge granted a further remand of one week, with permission for Hung to be taken out for investigations.

Under the Casino Control Act, a person who uses a device to count or record cards dealt in the course of gaming in the casino can be jailed up to seven years, fined up to S$150,000, or both.