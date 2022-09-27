Construction firm Synergy-Biz hit with fine, stop-work order for safety lapses

SINGAPORE: Local construction firm Synergy-Biz has been issued a composition fine of S$6,000 on top of a stop-work order, after multiple unsafe conditions were uncovered during a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) inspection of its premises.

On Aug 25, a lorry driver from the company was involved in a fatal accident.

The 65-year-old Singaporean man was run over by a forklift while loading it onto a lorry and securing it for transportation.

MOM's inspection of the premises, which was conducted the next day, was separate to the incident, the ministry said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Sep 27).