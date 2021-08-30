Food court, coffee shop diners who do not clear tables will face fines from Jan 1

SINGAPORE: Diners at food courts and coffee shops who do not clear their tables will face fines from Jan 1, 2022, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Monday (Aug 30).

The enforcement approach at these venues will be similar to enforcement for table littering at hawker centres, the agency said in a media release.

Enforcement at hawker centres, which was announced in May, will kick in on Wednesday, with first-time offenders receiving written warnings and second-time offenders facing a composition fine of S$300. Subsequent offenders may face court fines.

Enforcement for table littering at food courts and coffee shops will commence after a two-month advisory period from Nov 1 to Dec 31.

Similar to the enforcement roll-out at hawker centres, no action will be taken against diners who fail to clear their tables during the advisory period.

“During the advisory period, safe distancing ambassadors and officers from the Singapore Food Agency deployed at coffee shops and food courts will continue to remind operators to ensure that their diners clear their dirty trays, crockery and litter,” NEA said in a media release.

“Visual cues such as posters and banners will progressively be installed at these premises to remind diners to clear their tables.

“While no enforcement will be taken during this period, diners are reminded to comply upon being advised.”

NEA said that food courts and coffee shops are in the process of installing infrastructure for the returning of trays and crockery.

Operators can apply for 50 per cent co-funding for the installation of this infrastructure, capped at S$2,500 per premises, through the Clean Tables Support Scheme.