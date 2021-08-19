TAFEP probes game giant Ubisoft's Singapore office over harassment claims

SINGAPORE: Video game giant Ubisoft's Singapore office is under investigation over claims of sexual harassment and racial discrimination, the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) said, in the latest controversy for the French firm.
The publisher of the blockbuster Assassin's Creed and Far Cry titles saw some senior staff resign last year after allegations of sexual misconduct emerged.
Gaming website Kotaku last month published allegations of harassment, bullying and racial pay disparities following interviews with 20 current and former employees at Ubisoft Singapore.
TAFEP, Singapore's employment watchdog, told CNA on Thursday (Aug 19) that it is "looking into the matter" after receiving "anonymous feedback containing links to media articles about allegations of workplace harassment and unfair treatment at Ubisoft Singapore".
"Individuals with knowledge of any criminal conduct such as sexual harassment and assault should report such incidents immediately to the police," a TAFEP spokesperson said.
The current and former employees cited in the Kotaku report spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Two women alleged inappropriate touching and comments, while another worker said: "The salary gap between locals and expats was just insane."
Ubisoft Singapore said in a statement to CNA on Wednesday that it was aware of the allegations made to TAFEP.
"As our discussions with them are ongoing, we do not have anything we can share at this stage," the statement said.
"Every Ubisoft studio, including Ubisoft Singapore, strives to create and foster a culture that team members and partners can be proud of. We do not and will not tolerate discrimination or abuse.
"We celebrate our international culture and work to ensure our teams are deeply integrated into their respective local communities."
Ubisoft told CNA that it has more than 500 employees in Singapore.
The global gaming industry has long been dogged by criticism over its treatment of women and minorities in both games and real life.
Last year's allegations against Ubisoft saw managers in the company's Toronto and Montreal studios accused of sexual misconduct.
Senior staff in Brazil, Bulgaria and the United States also faced accusations, with some of the alleged incidents going back years.
Earlier this month, another gaming giant Activision Blizzard announced a management shake-up following employee protests and a California state lawsuit alleging that the firm enabled toxic workplace conditions and discriminated against women.