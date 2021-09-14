Tripartite Committee to complete recommendations for workplace anti-discrimination law in 2022

SINGAPORE: The Tripartite Committee aims to complete its recommendations for enshrining workplace anti-discrimination guidelines into law in the first half of 2022, said Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon in Parliament on Tuesday (Sep 14).

Thereafter, the Government will consider the recommendations, and if accepted, prepare legislation.

The Tripartite Committee comprises businesses, unions, Government and human resource representatives. It will also conduct wider engagements with these groups and the general public to ensure its recommendations are “balanced”, said Dr Koh.

He was responding to questions by Members of Parliament (MPs), on legislating the current Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) guidelines.

This comes after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced the Government’s intention to write TAFEP guidelines into the law, in response to Singaporean workers’ concern on how they are being treated compared to work pass holders.

“The tripartite partners’ approach to enhancing workplace fairness has been a successful journey,” said Dr Koh on Tuesday, adding that human resource practices of firms have “improved significantly” since TAFEP’s formation in 2006.

“This was the right approach. Rather than rush to legislate, the tripartite partners recognised that education to cultivate the right workplace norms and values was the foremost and more fundamental task.

“We did not want the process to become legalistic or confrontational. It is better if disputes can be resolved amicably,” he said.