No current plans to designate Tagore forest as a nature reserve: Chee Hong Tat

SINGAPORE: The government currently has no plans to designate Tagore forest as a nature reserve, Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat said on Tuesday (Sep 8).

Mr Chee was responding to questions from Members of Parliament (MPs) on land planning assessment and decision-making for ecologically significant sites.

MP Kenneth Tiong (WP-Aljunied) asked about nature reserves gazetted under the Parks and Trees Act, and whether the government will consider designating Tagore forest as a nature reserve.

The forest, located southeast of the intersection between Seletar Expressway and Upper Thomson Road, is currently zoned for residential use under the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) masterplan.

In 2024, over 40 scientists and conservationists proposed studying the protection of the forest as a nature park in a document called the Singapore Terrestrial Conservation Plan. The forest represents a buffer zone surrounding the Central Catchment Nature Reserve that is a refuge for rare wildlife such as the Raffles' banded langur.

Mr Chee said in his written parliamentary answer that the government adopts a “science-based” approach to prioritising what and how they conserve.

In deciding to designate an area as a nature reserve, the government considers its biodiversity and ecological value, and its importance to Singapore’s native biodiversity.

These considerations are weighed alongside Singapore’s other land-use needs, he said.

Singapore has four nature reserves protected and conserved under the Park and Trees Act. Bukit Timah Nature Reserve and Central Catchment Nature Reserve were gazetted in 1990, while Labrador Nature Reserve and Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve were gazetted in 2002.

“These are assessed to be the most biodiverse areas in Singapore and are representative of Singapore’s native landscapes. They also safeguard a range of habitats and serve as strongholds for various endemic and threatened species,” Mr Chee said.

Mr Chee said URA works closely with the National Parks Board (NParks) to consider ecology and biodiversity in the Long-Term Plan and Master Plan, and integrates development and conservation upstream in their land use planning processes.

He noted that more than 7,800ha of green spaces have been set aside in Singapore, which would increase to 8,800ha by 2035.

The minister said the government has designated nature areas and nature parks as buffers to nature reserves, and set aside parks and other green spaces that serve both ecological and recreational functions.

NParks’ island-wide Ecological Profiling Exercise helps agencies identify key ecological corridors that support connectivity between core habitats, and locate critical wildlife corridors that require monitoring, such as EcoLink@BKE, he said.

"This enables us to integrate nature into our urban environment and everyday lives," he added.