Senior manager at Takashimaya jailed, fined for accepting bribes to cover up security guard shortage

SINGAPORE: A senior divisional manager at Takashimaya Singapore was sentenced to 10 months' jail on Tuesday (Oct 19) for accepting bribes to cover up the issue of a security guard shortage.

Chan Kuen Thong, 64, was also ordered to pay a penalty of S$42,500.

Over a period of about three years, Chan received S$121,000 in bribes from a director of a security firm, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in a media release.

He was in charge of Takashimaya's security department at the time, and security firm White Knights was awarded three contracts with the departmental store based on his recommendation.

Under the contracts, White Knights was to deploy 18 security officers for the day shift and six for the night shift.

If there was a shortage of security officers at the store, Takashimaya was entitled to issue claims for the costs of the undeployed security guards.