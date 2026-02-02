LTA uncovers 3,200 more vehicles affected by recall of defective Takata airbags that killed man in 2022

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has uncovered another 3,200 vehicles affected by the recall of defective Takata airbags, which killed a Singaporean man in 2022 in the first such death here.

The 3,200 vehicles were discovered after LTA worked with authorised motor dealers to verify recall status of vehicles potentially affected by the airbag recall, but whose parallel importers are no longer in operation.

The late Mr Michael Ong Kong Meng, 57, had died when the defective airbag deployed in his vehicle during a chain collision, shooting a metal piece into his head.

Mr Ong's secondhand Honda had originally been brought into Singapore by a parallel importer that went defunct at around the time there was a recall exercise for vehicles with the defective airbags in 2015.

In response to queries from CNA, LTA said on Monday (Feb 2) that it will issue letters to the owners of the 3,200 vehicles about the Takata airbag recall and advise them to have their vehicles rectified.

On top of this figure, the rectification rate for the Takata airbag recall in Singapore is approximately 94 per cent as of mid-January 2026, said LTA.

Motor dealers have notified around 212,000 vehicles affected by the defect, and the remaining 6 per cent is still being addressed, said LTA.

The spokesperson added that buyers of vehicles should consider the seller's ability to meet long-term obligations such as after-sales support, recall notification and safety defect rectification.



"We advise vehicle buyers to buy their cars from dealers with a strong track record and ability to discharge these responsibilities over the vehicle's useful life," said the LTA spokesperson.

"Upon notification, vehicle owners should work with their motor dealers to have any safety-related defects rectified promptly, for their own safety."

The State Coroner in his findings on Mr Ong's death urged vehicle owners to check an Aug 4, 2016 LTA news release for a list of affected vehicles.

