Singaporean man, 80, becomes oldest person to summit tallest mountain in Philippines

In 2010, Singaporean Peter Chong was in a shop in Baguio, northern Philippines when he saw a huge poster of Mount Pulag, the country's third-highest mountain famed for its breathtaking scenery.

"I knew nothing about it," the 80-year-old retiree told CNA on Monday (May 30). "I was just awed by it, so I asked the staff about it."

When he visited the shop again to print photos, the staff member told him that a group would be climbing Mount Pulag soon, and gave him a contact if he was interested.

This "chance" encounter, as Mr Chong put it, was how he started to climb mountains at the age of 69. First on the list was the 2,928m-tall Mount Pulag, and he almost did not make it.

The exhausting climb took place at night, and Mr Chong said he nearly gave up before the summit. "I did not know the peak was just another 20 or so metres away," he said. "The guide had a laugh when he said, 'You are at the summit!'"

More than a decade on, Mr Chong has climbed six mountains in the Philippines, including Mount Pulag three times and the shorter Mount Cabuyao at least five times. The latter is more accessible as the starting point for the climb is in Baguio, where Mr Chong lives with his Filipina wife.

But Mr Chong was eager to add another local mountain to the list: Mount Apo, a dormant volcano rising 2,954m above mean sea level.

It is the country's tallest peak, and Mr Chong admitted this made the prospect of reaching its top even more attractive.

"Hiking and mountain climbing are my hobbies," Mr Chong said on WhatsApp text messages. "I had been thinking of climbing Apo for some time. Could not do earlier because it was closed for two years due to COVID-19."

In May, he became the oldest person to summit Mount Apo.