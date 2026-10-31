Two arrested over fatal hit-and-run Tampines accident; man, 30, to be charged for dangerous driving

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man will be charged in court on Saturday (Oct 31) with dangerous driving causing death and other traffic offences following an accident in Tampines that killed a motorcyclist and his pillion rider, both aged 24.

The accident, involving two cars and a motorcycle, occurred along Tampines Avenue 12 at about 10.35pm on Thursday, police said in a news release early on Saturday morning.

The motorcyclist and his female pillion rider were taken unconscious to hospital, where they subsequently died.

A 25-year-old woman who was driving one of the cars was also taken conscious to hospital.

Police said the 30-year-old man, who was driving the other car, did not render assistance and abandoned his vehicle before fleeing the scene with his 29-year-old female passenger.

Through extensive ground enquiries and the use of images from police cameras and closed-circuit television cameras, traffic police officers established the identities of the pair.

They were arrested on Friday in the vicinity of West Coast Road.