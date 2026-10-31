Two arrested over fatal hit-and-run Tampines accident; man, 30, to be charged for dangerous driving
The man and his female passenger, 29, were arrested on Friday near West Coast Road, a day after the accident that killed a motorcyclist and his pillion rider, both 24.
SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man will be charged in court on Saturday (Oct 31) with dangerous driving causing death and other traffic offences following an accident in Tampines that killed a motorcyclist and his pillion rider, both aged 24.
The accident, involving two cars and a motorcycle, occurred along Tampines Avenue 12 at about 10.35pm on Thursday, police said in a news release early on Saturday morning.
The motorcyclist and his female pillion rider were taken unconscious to hospital, where they subsequently died.
A 25-year-old woman who was driving one of the cars was also taken conscious to hospital.
Police said the 30-year-old man, who was driving the other car, did not render assistance and abandoned his vehicle before fleeing the scene with his 29-year-old female passenger.
Through extensive ground enquiries and the use of images from police cameras and closed-circuit television cameras, traffic police officers established the identities of the pair.
They were arrested on Friday in the vicinity of West Coast Road.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had driven a deregistered car with a cloned number plate while under disqualification, police said.
He will face nine charges, including dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing hurt, and driving while under disqualification as a repeat offender.
The other charges are failing to stop after an accident, failing to render assistance, using a vehicle without insurance, using a deregistered vehicle, using a vehicle without a licence and displaying a false licence plate.
The offence of dangerous driving causing death carries a jail term of up to eight years.
Police said they take a serious view of motorists who use deregistered vehicles, drive while under disqualification or commit other serious traffic offences.
"Such reckless and irresponsible acts endanger the safety of other road users," they said, adding that they would not hesitate to take firm action against motorists who disregard traffic laws and endanger others.