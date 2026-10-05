Driver in Tampines chain collision that killed 2 gets over 12 years' jail, banned from driving for life

SINGAPORE: A driver who ran a red light at high speed and caused a chain collision in Tampines that killed two people was sentenced to 12 years and nine months' jail and banned from driving for life on Monday (Oct 5).

It is one of the longest jail terms imposed over a fatal traffic incident in recent history. The next-closest was an 11-year sentence for a man who drove drunk into a retiree, severing his body.

Muhammad Syafie Ismail, a 45-year-old Singaporean, had entered a junction at between 129kmh and 134kmh – more than two-and-a-half times the 50kmh speed limit – even though the traffic light had been red for at least 26 seconds.

The resulting chain collision killed a 17-year-old student and a 57-year-old woman, grievously injured three victims and hurt another five, including children.

The crash also left lasting psychological and physical effects on the victims and their families. The student's mother developed major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Another victim suffered PTSD and had to take on a less-demanding role at work so she could recover and attend physiotherapy.

Repairs for a damaged lamppost and green railing cost about S$1,317. The "severe damage" to five vehicles has not been quantified as the victims are separately pursuing insurance claims against Syafie, the prosecutor previously said.

MAXIMUM SENTENCE FOR DEATH CHARGE

Principal District Judge Toh Han Li said the facts of the case justified the maximum sentence for the charge of dangerous driving causing death.

Although Syafie stood to receive a 30 per cent sentencing discount under guidelines for pleading guilty, Judge Toh said the facts of the case were so egregious that he would allow a reduction of only 15 per cent.

There was still "value" in avoiding a trial and having multiple witnesses testify and relive the trauma "of that fateful day", the judge said.

He also ordered three of Syafie's sentences to run consecutively instead of two, citing the public interest and finding that the overall criminality of his conduct could not be adequately encompassed by just two consecutive sentences.

There were multiple victims, Judge Toh said, noting that the mother of the deceased student had suffered "greatly" and that other victims continued to bear emotional trauma from the deaths and injuries.

The damage caused by the collision was also so severe that normal traffic flow resumed only about 10 hours later, he said.

Syafie had pleaded guilty to three charges for dangerous driving causing death, causing grievous hurt and causing hurt. Other charges were considered in sentencing.

The prosecution had sought a jail term of 12 years and nine months to 13-and-a-half years, the latter of which is the maximum jail term possible for the charges in this case, after factoring in a 10 per cent discount for the guilty plea.

Both the prosecutor and the defence sought a lifetime driving ban.

CRASH DURING MORNING PEAK

The collision happened on Apr 22, 2024, after Syafie had been driving along Bedok Reservoir Road. He had been in the area during the morning peak after dropping off a GrabHitch passenger.

After overtaking another car, Syafie swerved in and out of lanes along Bedok Reservoir Road, narrowly missed a motorcyclist and side-swiped the vehicle he had overtaken.

He reached the cross junction of Bedok Reservoir Road, Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4 at about 7am.

Despite the traffic light having been red for at least 26 seconds, he entered the junction at between 129kmh and 134kmh and crashed into three vehicles, triggering a chain collision involving six vehicles in total.

Defence lawyer Kalaithasan Karuppaya sought between seven-and-a-half and eight years' jail. He said the accident was an "unusual and exceptional one" arising from circumstances and a sequence of events that were both "extraordinary and unforeseen".

He said Syafie, who was "ridden with guilt", supports his parents and children on top of paying maintenance to his ex-wife.

He had also served as a "dedicated Quranic teacher" with the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) after qualifying in 2019, but was suspended from teaching in late 2024 because of the court case, the lawyer said.

In a letter tendered to court, Syafie said he was deeply sorry for the pain, grief and loss the "tragedy has brought upon" the victims and their families.

He said the tragedy had changed his life forever and that he was committed to "carrying the lessons of this tragedy" for the rest of his life, and to living with greater care, responsibility and respect for the safety of others.

For dangerous driving causing death, Syafie could have been jailed for between two and eight years and banned from driving for up to 10 years.

For dangerous driving causing grievous hurt, he could have been jailed between one year and five years and banned from driving for up to eight years.

For dangerous driving causing hurt, he could have been jailed for up to two years or fined up to S$10,000, or both.