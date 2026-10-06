'No hatred' towards driver, says uncle of Tampines crash victim even as family struggles to heal

The collision killed Norzihan Juwahib, 57, and the 17-year-old student, who cannot be identified due to a gag order imposed on all victims under the age of 18. Eight people were injured in the crash, including Syafie.

The student’s maternal uncle, who spoke to CNA hours after he attended the court case with his parents, cannot be named.

As the court heard the details leading up to the collision and its aftermath, the student’s uncle relived the moment that began his family's long struggle with grief and mental health issues.

While he felt some relief about the case’s conclusion after more than two years, the lingering sense of loss still haunts his family.

"I don't wish this upon anybody. Nobody should have to go through a loss like this," he said, his voice cracking midway.

The student's mother has struggled with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder following the incident.

As for her father, he has recovered physically and returned to work. But the family has found it difficult to broach the topic with him – the father was driving the student to a school sports event when the accident happened.

Separately, CNA has also reached out to Norzihan's family for comment.

PAINFUL AFTERMATH

The student’s uncle said that since the incident, he has been "running away" from anything that reminds him of the moment due to how traumatic it was.

"I only realised today when sitting in court. For the first time in two years - I don't know how to explain it - I feel like I'm going through it again," he said.

The student’s uncle had learnt on the morning of Apr 22, 2024, that his brother-in-law had been in a car accident and was being transported to the hospital.

While on the way to the hospital to see his brother-in-law, he learnt of his niece's death.

He remembers vividly how his brother-in-law, wrapped up in bandages and a cast, could not bear to look at his daughter’s lifeless body – but he managed to hold onto the girl's hand for the last time.

As for himself, the student’s uncle said learning about the crash had also taken a heavy personal toll.

"But I'm dealing with it in my own way; I have to be strong to support my parents," he said.