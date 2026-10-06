'No hatred' towards driver, says uncle of Tampines crash victim even as family struggles to heal
The driver who caused the 2024 Tampines collision that killed his 17-year-old niece has been sentenced, but the family’s grief remains profound, her uncle says.
SINGAPORE: The first time the 37-year-old stepped into a courtroom and saw the driver who caused the 2024 Tampines chain collision that killed his 17-year-old niece, he harboured "no hatred" or anger towards him.
The uncle told CNA that through it all, he still hopes that the public does not fixate on the driver or direct vitriol towards him, and urges motorists to use the case as a sobering reminder of the dangers of speeding.
"I don't remember having any feelings when I was facing the guy (driver), I didn't feel any hatred," he said.
"But for me, things have already happened, and the guy probably regrets what he did. I don't think it's useful to have this hate (towards him) or (that anything will come out of) attacking him."
He added: "I cannot stress enough how traumatic the past two years have been for our family. I really hope no other family goes through this."
His comments came after Muhammad Syafie Ismail, 45, was sentenced to 12 years and nine months' jail and banned from driving for life on Monday (Oct 5). It is one of the longest jail terms imposed for a fatal traffic incident in recent history.
On Apr 22, 2024, the Singaporean sped through a red light at a cross junction in Tampines and crashed into three vehicles, triggering a chain collision involving six vehicles.
The collision killed Norzihan Juwahib, 57, and the 17-year-old student, who cannot be identified due to a gag order imposed on all victims under the age of 18. Eight people were injured in the crash, including Syafie.
The student’s maternal uncle, who spoke to CNA hours after he attended the court case with his parents, cannot be named.
As the court heard the details leading up to the collision and its aftermath, the student’s uncle relived the moment that began his family's long struggle with grief and mental health issues.
While he felt some relief about the case’s conclusion after more than two years, the lingering sense of loss still haunts his family.
"I don't wish this upon anybody. Nobody should have to go through a loss like this," he said, his voice cracking midway.
The student's mother has struggled with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder following the incident.
As for her father, he has recovered physically and returned to work. But the family has found it difficult to broach the topic with him – the father was driving the student to a school sports event when the accident happened.
Separately, CNA has also reached out to Norzihan's family for comment.
PAINFUL AFTERMATH
The student’s uncle said that since the incident, he has been "running away" from anything that reminds him of the moment due to how traumatic it was.
"I only realised today when sitting in court. For the first time in two years - I don't know how to explain it - I feel like I'm going through it again," he said.
The student’s uncle had learnt on the morning of Apr 22, 2024, that his brother-in-law had been in a car accident and was being transported to the hospital.
While on the way to the hospital to see his brother-in-law, he learnt of his niece's death.
He remembers vividly how his brother-in-law, wrapped up in bandages and a cast, could not bear to look at his daughter’s lifeless body – but he managed to hold onto the girl's hand for the last time.
As for himself, the student’s uncle said learning about the crash had also taken a heavy personal toll.
"But I'm dealing with it in my own way; I have to be strong to support my parents," he said.
Since the student's death, the family has largely kept to themselves as they cope with the ongoing emotional toll.
"We don't talk about the case at all," he said. "It's difficult to talk about the subject, because we don't want to trigger emotions unnecessarily."
PROLONGED SENSE OF LOSS
Careful to avoid any mention of the incident, the family has trodden quietly around the topic and the legal proceedings that followed.
The student's parents have not attended any court hearing, said her uncle.
Even during festive periods like Hari Raya, the family has largely kept to themselves, as celebrations tend to trigger memories of the girl – and her death.
The only time the girl's name comes up in conversation is when they reminisce about the "happier times".
But with the passage of time, the student’s uncle said he is trying his best to hold on to the "simple, cute moments" of his niece. He had lived with her and the family when she was a toddler, and would pick her up from preschool and kindergarten.
"It's very simple, like bringing her to the playground and buying her favourite candy. When you try to think of the happy times, it's always easier to think of the younger days," he said, adding that those days are more "precious" now that they are impossible to relive.
Despite the penalties meted out to the driver, the student’s uncle said there is little closure for the family.
It is hard to see when their grief might end, he said. After all, his niece was the family's pride and joy who "would help anyone in need".
He occasionally sees videos of the collision on social media, and every news article and court hearing about the case has reminded them of the loss. He would avoid reading such content, quickly swiping away any articles he sees on his phone.
"In the past two years, whenever we tried to take a step forward to move on, the court case comes up again," he said.
"I'm glad that the case has come to its conclusion, so at least now we can try to take a bigger step towards healing."