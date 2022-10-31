Tampines North bus interchange to open on Nov 27 with family-friendly and inclusive facilities
SINGAPORE: Commuters who visit the new Tampines North bus interchange can expect family-friendly and inclusive facilities such as a quiet care room for those with sensory needs, when it opens on Nov 27, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA).
The bus interchange, which will be managed by SBS Transit, is located along Tampines Street 62, LTA said in a press statement on Monday (Oct 31).
It will incorporate inclusive features, such as barrier-free access at all the entrances and dedicated priority queue zones with seats at each boarding berth.
Toilets have been designed to be wheelchair-accessible. There is also an accessible changing room and a separate baby care room for parents, said LTA.
These facilities are equipped with auto-sliding doors that operate by touchless sensors.
The bus interchange also comes with staff amenities such as dedicated staff toilets, a cleaner's room and a staff lounge.
To improve safety, the bus interchange is equipped with a reverse warning system to detect movement of buses from the parking lots to the driveway, said LTA.
BUS ROUTE ADJUSTMENTS
From Nov 27, bus services 18 and 129 will no longer stop at Tampines Concourse bus interchange and will instead be moved to Tampines North bus interchange.
The routes for both services will be amended and commuters can visit the SBS Transit website for more details.
Service 298 will also operate from Tampines North bus interchange at a later date.
Information on bus service adjustments will be available at all relevant bus stops, bus interchanges as well as on the LTA and SBS Transit websites.
Commuters may also approach any member of the SBS Transit staff for assistance.