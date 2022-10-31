Tampines North bus interchange to open on Nov 27 with family-friendly and inclusive facilities

SINGAPORE: Commuters who visit the new Tampines North bus interchange can expect family-friendly and inclusive facilities such as a quiet care room for those with sensory needs, when it opens on Nov 27, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The bus interchange, which will be managed by SBS Transit, is located along Tampines Street 62, LTA said in a press statement on Monday (Oct 31).

It will incorporate inclusive features, such as barrier-free access at all the entrances and dedicated priority queue zones with seats at each boarding berth.

Toilets have been designed to be wheelchair-accessible. There is also an accessible changing room and a separate baby care room for parents, said LTA.

These facilities are equipped with auto-sliding doors that operate by touchless sensors.