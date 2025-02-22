Agencies studying plans for new integrated transport hub as part of Tampines Regional Centre rejuvenation

SINGAPORE: Authorities are studying plans for a new integrated transport hub in Tampines to enhance convenience and connectivity for residents.

Speaking at the launch of the Tampines 5-Year Masterplan (2025-2030) on Saturday (Feb 22), Minister for Social and Family Development and Tampines GRC Member of Parliament Masagos Zulkifli said that it will anchor a "seamless pedestrian and active-mobility network”.

“Within this new integrated transport hub, your family could stroll through lively streets of shops, hip cafes and lush greenery - through our very own Singapore-style Osaka Street Market,” said Mr Masagos.

“The vision is to reduce parking stress for Tampines residents - because in Tampines, residents can live, work, and play mostly without needing a car,” said Tampines Town Council in a press release.

Other plans include enhancing the pedestrian walking route between Tampines MRT station and the malls in Tampines, said Mr Masagos, which will set the stage for a "people-first town centre".

Tampines will take inspiration from successful urban designs around the world, said the town council.

It added that a pedestrian-friendly town centre is already taking shape, with the Land Transport Authority exploring the transformation of part of Tampines Central 5 into a pedestrianised street between the malls in Tampines Town Centre and Tampines MRT Station.

“Residents will be engaged to share their ideas, ensuring that the designs reflect Tampines' unique identity,” said the town council.

Authorities are also planning to transform underused land in the Tampines Regional Centre into new spaces for work, leisure, and community life, said Mr Masagos.

Also in the pipeline are new mixed-use developments where residential, commercial, and public spaces come together.

“It will be a place where life, work, and play come together, creating an environment that fulfils the growing demand for work-life integration,” the press release read.