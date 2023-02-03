Tampines Viaduct to open on Feb 19 after 3-year delay

SINGAPORE: The Tampines Viaduct will open on Feb 19, about three years after it was initially scheduled to be completed.

The viaduct will provide motorists with an additional and direct route for travelling from Tampines Expressway (Pan Island Expressway) to PIE (Tuas) and Upper Changi Road East, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (Feb 3).

The 1.8km one-way viaduct, which will open from 3pm, will have a new Exit 2A along TPE(PIE) after the existing Exit 2.

This will help to redistribute the traffic heading to PIE (Tuas) and Upper Changi Road East, said the authority.