PSP's Tan Cheng Bock denies allegations of slapping, shirt-pulling by volunteers; PAP's Low Yen Ling says evidence will be handed to police

In response, Ms Low said in a Facebook post on Friday that she will leave the matter in the hands of the police and that her volunteers will hand over all evidence to them.

PSP first accused PAP volunteers of following them around last Saturday and taking photos and videos of them when they were visiting residents in the estate.

Ms Low refuted those allegations in a Facebook post on Wednesday containing details of what had supposedly happened, including alleging that a male PSP volunteer had intimidated a PAP volunteer and slapped him twice.

She also alleged that another male PSP volunteer had forcibly pulled a second PAP volunteer by his shirt to take a wefie and video with him.

Dr Tan said that he was "shocked" at the allegations, adding that PSP had "immediately" held a meeting on Wednesday evening to hear directly from the party's volunteers and examine the allegations made in Ms Low's post.

"All the male volunteers who participated in the house visits on 4 Jan at Goodview Gardens were clear that they did not slap anyone, and they were firm in asserting that the allegation was untrue," said Dr Tan.

He added that a PSP volunteer "did try to take a photo with a man who was filming him, but did not pull him by his shirt" as alleged in Ms Low's post.

"Our volunteers also said that they started video recording only after being recorded themselves, contrary to the account given in Ms Low's (Facebook) post," said Dr Tan.

"If any of our volunteers acted aggressively, we will take disciplinary actions. If they are accused falsely, then together we will fight the allegations all the way."

Dr Tan added that the PSP "does not condone any form of violence, nor do we want to see our people become polarised because of politics".