Tan Cheng Bock and Hazel Poa step down from PSP’s top decision-making body

SINGAPORE: Progress Singapore Party (PSP) founder Tan Cheng Bock and former secretary-general Hazel Poa have stepped down from the party's central executive committee (CEC), its top decision-making body.

The party announced the leadership changes on Saturday (Jul 5), stating that Dr Tan will be succeeded as party chairman by Mr A’bas Kasmani.

Despite stepping down from the committee, both Dr Tan and Ms Poa remain members of the party. The two were part of PSP’s slate in West Coast GRC during the 2025 General Election.

Treasurer S Nallakaruppan has also stepped down from his role, though he too continues as a member of the party.

As part of its leadership renewal, PSP has co-opted three new members into the CEC: Mr Sani Ismail, Mr Lawrence Pek and Ms Stephanie Tan. Mr Leong Mun Wai will remain as secretary-general.

At a press conference on Saturday, Mr Leong addressed the party's recent electoral performance and outlined PSP's next steps.

"The last election is a loud wake-up call for PSP. But we have heard you, Singaporeans, and we will continue to listen to you and strive to serve you better," he said.

"While we have lost, we are not giving up. To be the party that you can trust, PSP must get back up on our feet from where we have fallen."

When asked why he chose to step down from the party's top governing body, Dr Tan said it was important to allow the new team to lead.

"I'm always around and I think with my presence in the CEC, I fear they might not be able to express themselves more," he said.

"So to be fair to them, I think I better stand aside, still responding to whatever advice they want from me."

Dr Tan and Mr Leong also responded to a question about Ms Poa’s absence from the press conference and her decision to step down.

Ms Poa is "not so well" and has poor vision, but still had the courage to come forward to serve in the party, said Dr Tan.

"Now she felt that we have done quite enough for the party and we want to leave it to the newer guys," he said, adding that they had discussed the matter and mutually agreed it was time to step away from the CEC.

"We will miss her tremendously," said Mr Leong. "We respect her decision to step down and wish her all the best."