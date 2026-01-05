New Law Society president Tan Cheng Han says dispute over presidency was 'settled gracefully', unity restored

SINGAPORE: Newly Law Society of Singapore (LawSoc) president Tan Cheng Han believes unity has been restored to the legal fraternity after a resolution on how the presidency should be filled was passed with an overwhelming majority.

In his first comments after taking office on Jan 1, 2026, Professor Tan said he did not think the saga that unfolded late last year had damaged the image of the profession.

Speaking to CNA via email, the 61-year-old drew a line under the weeks-long dispute, as well as gave his thoughts about what the role of the LawSoc should be and the issues confronting the legal profession, among other things.

For one, the senior counsel said the consent agreement – which was meant to resolve the leadership crisis – was "overwhelmingly supported" by a convincing majority at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in December.

This effectively marked an end to the conflict over the appointment of a non-elected council member as the society's president.

On the whole, Prof Tan felt the matter was settled amicably, without any loss of confidence in the profession.

"What I saw was an engaged profession and that the matter was settled gracefully," said Prof Tan.

After all, lawyers are custodians of the legal system and the rule of law in Singapore.

"We can have different perspectives and views but ultimately, we believe that disagreements must be resolved in a fair and principled manner." he said. "And, when it is resolved, we accept the outcome regardless of whether we personally agree or not."

WHY HE STEPPED UP

A senior consultant at Wong Partnership as well as the chief strategy officer of National University of Singapore's Faculty of Law, Prof Tan initially did not want the top job.

In fact, he had said no before – when the incoming president he succeeded, Mr Dinesh Singh Dhillon, sounded him out to take up the mantle of leading the LawSoc early on before Mr Dhillon sought the presidency for himself.

Ultimately, Prof Tan eventually agreed to take over the presidency at Mr Dhillon's request, albeit much later as events unfolded.