Marine Parade, Tampines GRC residents will continue to be cared for, say ministers following MP resignations

SINGAPORE: Stepping out from a Meet-the-People session (MPS) at Chai Chee, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said on Monday night (Jul 17) that his priority was the well-being and care of the residents in Marine Parade GRC.

Mr Tong was standing in for former Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, who had resigned due to an affair with former Tampines Member of Parliament Cheng Li Hui.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had earlier said that Mr Tong would take care of Kembangan-Chai Chee residents in Marine Parade GRC, while Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli would do the same in the Tampines East ward in Tampines GRC.

“I think it's important that you have stability. And my colleagues and I will continue with the good work that's been done here,” said Mr Tong. “We will ensure that our priority is the well-being and care for the residents.”

There were a few residents being attended to at the Meet-the-People session at Blk 35 Chai Chee Avenue when Mr Tong stepped out at around 7.55pm. After making a brief statement, he declined to answer other questions from reporters and left quickly in a car.

The other MPs in Marine Parade GRC are Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, Mr Seah Kian Peng and Mr Mohd Fahmi Aliman.