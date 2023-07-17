Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin, MP Cheng Li Hui resign over 'propriety and personal conduct'

SINGAPORE: Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and Member of Parliament Cheng Li Hui have resigned from parliament and the People's Action Party (PAP).

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has accepted the resignations, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday (Jul 17), although it did not specify or elaborate on the reasons behind the resignations.

Mr Lee said that their resignations are necessary to "maintain the high standards of propriety and personal conduct which the PAP has upheld all these years".

In his letter of resignation, Mr Tan said the recent incident involving his use of unparliamentary language in the House has added to the hurt he has caused his family.

"I have let them down. We have spoken about my personal conduct before," he wrote in his letter to the Prime Minister, dated Jul 17.

"There are areas where I have fallen short. I need to take responsibility for them and help heal my family. We need space to recover and work through the issues. I have discussed the matter with my wife and agreed I must step away from politics and devote myself to my family," he added.

Mr Tan, 54, is married with two children.

Ms Cheng, MP for Tampines GRC, said in her letter to the Prime Minister that she is "very sorry to be resigning in these circumstances".

"(I) would like to apologise to the party, as well as to my residents and volunteers."

Ms Cheng, 47, has been MP for Tampines GRC since 2015 when she made her political debut. She is not married.