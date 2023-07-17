Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin, MP Cheng Li Hui resign over 'propriety and personal conduct'
Tan Chuan-Jin says he has hurt and let down his family, and is taking responsibility by stepping away from politics.
SINGAPORE: Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and Member of Parliament Cheng Li Hui have resigned from parliament and the People's Action Party (PAP).
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has accepted the resignations, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday (Jul 17), although it did not specify or elaborate on the reasons behind the resignations.
Mr Lee said that their resignations are necessary to "maintain the high standards of propriety and personal conduct which the PAP has upheld all these years".
In his letter of resignation, Mr Tan said the recent incident involving his use of unparliamentary language in the House has added to the hurt he has caused his family.
"I have let them down. We have spoken about my personal conduct before," he wrote in his letter to the Prime Minister, dated Jul 17.
"There are areas where I have fallen short. I need to take responsibility for them and help heal my family. We need space to recover and work through the issues. I have discussed the matter with my wife and agreed I must step away from politics and devote myself to my family," he added.
Mr Tan, 54, is married with two children.
Ms Cheng, MP for Tampines GRC, said in her letter to the Prime Minister that she is "very sorry to be resigning in these circumstances".
"(I) would like to apologise to the party, as well as to my residents and volunteers."
Ms Cheng, 47, has been MP for Tampines GRC since 2015 when she made her political debut. She is not married.
TAN CHUAN-JIN'S RESIGNATION
Mr Tan entered politics in 2011 when he was part of a five-member PAP team contesting Marine Parade GRC.
Before he became Speaker of Parliament in 2017, he was Minister for Manpower from 2014 to 2014, as well as Minister for Social and Family Development from 2015 to 2017.
Mr Tan made headlines last week when he apologised for using "unparliamentary language" during a parliament sitting in April. According to a Reddit thread, he muttered "f****** populist" after he called for MP Vikram Nair (PAP-Sembawang) to speak, following a speech by Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim.
Mr Tan said in his letter to the Prime Minister that he should have known better and held himself to higher standards.
"The issue at hand isn’t just about the mistake itself. My mistake raised broader questions over my neutrality and impartiality as Speaker. The credibility of Parliament and the Chair is critical and cannot be compromised," he added.
The Prime Minister noted in his reply that Mr Tan had apologised both publicly and to Assoc Prof Lim.
"But your uttering them as Speaker in the Chair made this a more serious matter," Mr Lee said.
"I am saddened that you are not leaving politics in happier circumstances. But your resignation is necessary, to maintain the high standards of propriety and personal conduct which the PAP has upheld all these years," he added.
"I thank you for having been a member of my PAP team, and wish you and your family all the best in your next phase of life."
Mr Edwin Tong - who is Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, Second Minister for Law and MP for Marine Parade GRC - will take charge of residents in the Kembangan‐Chai Chee ward in Marine Parade GRC where Mr Tan was MP.
In place of Ms Cheng, Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for Social and Family Development, Second Minister for Health and MP for Tampines GRC will take care of the residents in Tampines East ward.
CHENG LI HUI'S RESIGNATION
According to her previous profile on the PAP website, Ms Cheng started volunteering in the community in 2003 before she was elected as an MP in 2015.
During her political career, she advocated for active ageing and better support for seniors as well as for stronger community-based support for children from lower-income families. She has also spoken in parliament about in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing.
In her brief letter to the Prime Minister, Ms Cheng apologised to the PAP and to her residents and volunteers.
Mr Lee said: "I regret the circumstances in which you are resigning from your positions. But your resignation is necessary, to maintain the high standards of propriety and personal conduct which the PAP has upheld all these years.
"I thank you for having been a member of my PAP team, and wish you well in your future endeavours."