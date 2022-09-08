Tan Chuan-Jin re-elected as SNOC president

SINGAPORE: Mr Tan Chuan-Jin was re-elected unanimously as the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) president on Thursday (Sep 8).

Mr Tan, who is also the Speaker of Parliament and a Member of Parliament for Marine Parade GRC, will be serving his third term as president from 2022 to 2026.

He first assumed the position in 2014 when he took over from then Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean.

At the annual general meeting on Thursday, Dr Benedict Tan was re-elected as vice-president and will serve a fresh four-year term till 2026.

Mr Lawrence Leow, a former National Sport Association representative, will return to the SNOC in a vice-president capacity.

Both will join vice-presidents Jessie Phua and Juliana Seow, who were elected in 2020, on the SNOC executive committee.

Mr Lee Wung Yew was also elected to serve a one-year term as treasurer.