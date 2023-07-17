In full: Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin's letter announcing his resignation, and PM Lee's reply

SINGAPORE: Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin on Monday (Jul 17) informed Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of his decision to resign from the People's Action Party as well as his duties as Speaker and as Member of Parliament for Marine Parade.

This is Mr Tan's letter to Mr Lee, in full:

Dear Prime Minister Lee,

I am writing to you as a member of the People’s Action Party, and to inform you of my resignation as Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament (MP) for Marine Parade GRC with immediate effect.

Recently, I made a mistake in Parliament when I uttered words which were rude and unparliamentary in nature. This was wrong and I have apologised publicly for it. I have also spoken to the MP concerned to convey my apologies. Deservedly, there has been much disquiet over my remarks. Many felt that I was not impartial. Others felt that it was conduct unbecoming of a Speaker of Parliament. Some have also called for my resignation.

When such mistakes happen, all Members, myself included, will have to apologise and withdraw their comments. However, as Speaker, I should have known better and held myself to higher standards. The issue at hand isn’t just about the mistake itself. My mistake raised broader questions over my neutrality and impartiality as Speaker. The credibility of Parliament and the Chair is critical and cannot be compromised.

For me personally, this recent episode has added to the hurt I have caused my family. I have let them down. We have spoken about my personal conduct before. There are areas where I have fallen short. I need to take responsibility for them, and help heal my family. We need space to recover and work through the issues. I have discussed the matter with my wife and agreed I must step away from politics and devote myself to my family.

I apologise to my fellow Singaporeans, residents, volunteers, colleagues and friends for having let them down.

I am deeply grateful for your leadership, support and guidance over the years, as I am for the friendship and cooperation of my fellow MPs in Parliament.

This is Mr Lee's reply to Mr Tan, in full:

Dear Chuan-Jin,

Thank you for your letter asking to resign from the People’s Action Party, and for informing me of your decision to step down as Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Marine Parade GRC.

I appreciate your admission that you have fallen short in the matter of your personal conduct, and understand your desire to step away from politics and help heal your family. I have spoken to you previously on this. You admitted that what you did was wrong and offered to resign. I accepted, with your resignation to take place after I had made arrangements to continue to take care of the residents in Marine Parade GRC and your own Kembangan-Chai Chee ward.

As for your recent remarks in Parliament, you have apologised both publicly and to the Member of Parliament (MP) concerned, and the MP has accepted your apology. But your uttering them as Speaker in the Chair made this a more serious matter.

I am saddened that you are not leaving politics in happier circumstances. But your resignation is necessary, to maintain the high standards of propriety and personal conduct which the PAP has upheld all these years.

I therefore accept your resignation from the People’s Action Party with immediate effect.

I thank you for having been a member of my PAP team, and wish you and your family all the best in your next phase of life.