Tan Chuan-Jin resigns as president of Singapore National Olympic Council after affair

SINGAPORE: Former Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin has stepped down from his role as the president of the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC), following news of his extramarital affair with Member of Parliament Cheng Li Hui.

SNOC said in a statement on Tuesday (Jul 18) that it has accepted Mr Tan's resignation and thanked him for his years of service and contributions.

Mr Tan has been president of SNOC since 2014 and was re-elected for a third term in September last year in a unanimous vote. He was slated to serve his latest term from 2022 to 2026.

The organisation's most senior vice president in office, Mrs Jessie Phua, will be appointed as SNOC's acting president at the next executive committee meeting.

The SNOC constitution states that if the president resigns, the vice president who is most senior in office shall be appointed as the acting president for the remaining term of the resigned president.

"INAPPROPRIATE RELATIONSHIP"

Mr Tan and Ms Cheng on Monday resigned from parliament and the People’s Action Party (PAP).

The pair had an “inappropriate relationship” with each other and had continued with it despite being told to stop, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said at a press conference.

Mr Lee said he was first alerted to their relationship after the 2020 General Election. The pair were spoken to and counselled, most recently in February, but went on with the affair.

Mr Tan, 54, is married with two children. Ms Cheng, 47, is not married.