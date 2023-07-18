Tan Chuan-Jin resigns as president of Singapore National Olympic Council after affair
Tan Chuan-Jin has been president of the Singapore National Olympic Council since 2014 and was re-elected for a third term in September last year.
SINGAPORE: Former Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin has stepped down from his role as the president of the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC), following news of his extramarital affair with Member of Parliament Cheng Li Hui.
SNOC said in a statement on Tuesday (Jul 18) that it has accepted Mr Tan's resignation and thanked him for his years of service and contributions.
Mr Tan has been president of SNOC since 2014 and was re-elected for a third term in September last year in a unanimous vote. He was slated to serve his latest term from 2022 to 2026.
The organisation's most senior vice president in office, Mrs Jessie Phua, will be appointed as SNOC's acting president at the next executive committee meeting.
The SNOC constitution states that if the president resigns, the vice president who is most senior in office shall be appointed as the acting president for the remaining term of the resigned president.
"INAPPROPRIATE RELATIONSHIP"
Mr Tan and Ms Cheng on Monday resigned from parliament and the People’s Action Party (PAP).
The pair had an “inappropriate relationship” with each other and had continued with it despite being told to stop, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said at a press conference.
Mr Lee said he was first alerted to their relationship after the 2020 General Election. The pair were spoken to and counselled, most recently in February, but went on with the affair.
Mr Tan, 54, is married with two children. Ms Cheng, 47, is not married.
In his letter of resignation, Mr Tan said the recent incident involving his use of unparliamentary language in the House has added to the hurt he has caused his family.
According to a Reddit thread, he muttered "f****** populist" after he called for MP Vikram Nair (PAP-Sembawang) to speak, following a speech by Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim.
"I have let them down. We have spoken about my personal conduct before," he wrote in his letter to the Prime Minister on Jul 17.
"There are areas where I have fallen short. I need to take responsibility for them and help heal my family. We need space to recover and work through the issues. I have discussed the matter with my wife and agreed I must step away from politics and devote myself to my family."
Mr Lee said at a press conference on Monday that he will nominate a new Speaker by the next sitting of parliament on Aug 1. Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jessica Tan will be Acting Speaker.
Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong will oversee Kembangan-Chai Chee residents in Mr Tan's Marine Parade constituency, while Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli will take care of Ms Cheng's Tampines East residents.
Mr Tan entered politics in 2011 when he was part of a five-member PAP team contesting Marine Parade GRC.
In 2012, he was named Acting Minister for Manpower before becoming Manpower Minister in 2014. From 2015 to 2017, he served as Minister for Social and Family Development before becoming Speaker.