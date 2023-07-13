Remarks by Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin embarrassing but he is unlikely to be censured, analysts say
The comments caught on a hot mic were inappropriate but not egregious, says one political observer.
SINGAPORE: Parliament's Committee of Privileges could censure Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin for swearing in the House, although the incident falls in a grey area as he was speaking under his breath, analysts told CNA.
Mr Tan on Tuesday (Jul 11) apologised for using "unparliamentary language" during a parliament sitting in April this year.
According to a Reddit thread, Mr Tan muttered "f****** populist" after he called for MP Vikram Nair (PAP-Sembawang) to speak, following a speech by MP Jamus Lim (WP-Sengkang).
In a Facebook post, Mr Tan said he had apologised to the Workers' Party MP and the apology was "kindly accepted".
Political observer Eugene Tan said that apart from personal accountability, the Speaker can be dealt with by Parliament’s Committee of Privileges (COP), which can censure him.
The Singapore Management University associate professor of law explained that the Leader of the House can refer a matter involving unparliamentary conduct or breach of parliamentary privilege to the committee. As the COP is chaired by the Speaker, if the matter involves the Speaker, then the Speaker will be suspended from serving on the committee.
An MP can also try to move for the Speaker to be referred to the COP, but this requires the MP to secure the requisite support from the House.
But while Mr Tan's remarks were "inappropriate", they were not "egregious", the associate professor said. Two analysts felt that the matter may end with the Speaker's apology.
"As the matter is probably treated as closed by both MP Jamus Lim and the Speaker, it is unlikely that there is life in the matter," said Assoc Prof Tan.
"It may well be that the Speaker may regard it as appropriate for him to apologise to the House when parliament next sits again."
Ms Nydia Ngiow, managing director for Bower Group Asia Singapore, also thinks there may not be a need to pursue the matter, given that Assoc Prof Lim has since accepted Mr Tan's apology.
"I don’t think that there is a need to pursue the matter further when it appears that both parties have appeared to consider the matter closed," she said.
She pointed out that in 2021, when Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan was heard making pointed comments against Progress Singapore Party's Leong Mun Wai, no further action taken after he apologised to the Non-Constituency MP.
Back then, Dr Balakrishnan was caught on mic saying "He's illiterate" and "Seriously, how did he get into RI (Raffles Institution)?... Must have been a lousy school".
"Both Tan and Balakrishnan’s comments – while incendiary and thus rightfully condemned – were intended to be off the record but unfortunately caught by hot mics, and as such, are unlikely to result in official action," she said.
She noted that some have pointed out the "perceived unfairness" of opposition MPs having previously been chastised by Mr Tan for going against parliamentary procedure in the past.
In particular, Progress Singapore Party secretary-general Mr Leong has been disciplined a number of times for breaches of parliamentary etiquette.
NO EXCUSE FOR SUCH BEHAVIOUR: ANALYST
Political analysts CNA spoke to all said that apart from the issue of formal censure, the incident has embarrassed Mr Tan and is inappropriate for the Speaker.
"As Speaker, he has to be more mindful of his own reactions to speeches and remarks by his parliamentary colleagues across the aisle," said Assoc Prof Tan.
"It’s only natural for an MP to react to varying degrees speeches by his fellow MPs. How they react while in their seats can make a difference especially if there is a hot mic."
Dr Felix Tan, a political analyst from Nanyang Technological University (NTU), said there should be, at least, some form of reprimand for the Speaker.
"There should not be any excuse for such behaviour," he said.
"In addition, it clearly was disrespectful on all levels to disparage one’s speech just because he disagrees with the content. As the House Speaker, surely, he would have known better."
On whether this affects the public's view on the Speaker's impartiality, NTU's Dr Tan said that impartiality does not mean that the Speaker cannot have his own opinions or thought, but "proper decorum and protocol" needs to be respected.
The parliament website states that "in carrying out the duties in the House, the Speaker must remain impartial and fair to all MPs".
"Importantly, such disparaging remarks are not only uncalled for, but it might even reflect what and how some of his party members (view) other MPs, especially those who may have a different point of view or opinion," said NTU's Dr Tan.