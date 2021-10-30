Tan Hock Seng bakery prepares to close after 90 years - but a potential buyer awaits

SINGAPORE: Come the end of October, traditional pastry shop Tan Hock Seng plans to pull its shutters down for the last time.

But the 90-year-old Hokkien bakery's time may not be up yet.

Talks are underway for someone else to take over the business, third-generation owner Tan Boon Chai told CNA, although nothing is firmed up just yet.

"It’s gone on for months now," he said. "To take over my business is not an easy feat."

With the bakers' painstaking craft and stubbornly traditional methods, it may not be difficult to see why.