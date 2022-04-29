Singapore takes a 'whole-of-society' approach to combat misinformation: Tan Kiat How

SINGAPORE: To fight misinformation, Singapore takes a "whole-of-society approach", which includes a "strong core" of local news media companies trusted by its viewers, listeners and readers, said the Minister of State for Communications and Information Tan Kiat How on Friday (Apr 29).

Speaking at the prize-giving ceremony for the Trusted Media Challenge - a competition on using artificial intelligence to combat fake media - Mr Tan said apart from technology, a "broader set of measures across society" must also be employed in the battle against misinformation.

He outlined four aspects of this whole-of-society approach, one of which was the role of local news media companies.

They "must play an important role as trusted interlocutors in this global marketplace of ideas, to inform and engage our citizens", he said.

"They present an authoritative source of information for our citizens in an online space where it is sometimes unclear if a piece of information is true or false."

"COVID-19 INFODEMIC"

He also pointed to legislation as part of the approach, specifically the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA), which he described as "instrumental in Singapore's fight against the COVID-19 infodemic". As of Mar 31, almost 60 per cent of POFMA cases were COVID-19 related, Mr Tan said.

POFMA correction directions against vaccine misformation, which allows the public to read both falsehoods and facts, have contributed to Singapore’s high vaccination rates, Mr Tan asserted. As of Friday, 96 per cent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated.