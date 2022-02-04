MPs for East Coast, Tanjong Pagar GRCs test positive for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Members of Parliament Tan Kiat How (PAP-East Coast) and Eric Chua (PAP-Tanjong Pagar) have tested positive for COVID-19.

They posted about their illness on their Facebook pages on Thursday (Feb 3).

Mr Tan, who is also Minister of State for Communications and Information and National Development, said that he tested positive for COVID-19 over Chinese New Year and spent the period isolated in his study.

He "hardly had symptoms", and did not have fever or sore throat, said Mr Tan.

“I just felt slightly more tired than usual which I thought was due to running errands to prep for CNY," added Mr Tan in his post.

"I wouldn’t have known if I hadn’t been doing almost daily ART (antigen rapid test)," he said.

Under Protocol 2 by the Ministry of Health, individuals who test positive but are well, or have been assessed by a doctor to have a mild condition, should isolate themselves at home for 72 hours.

"Over the next few days, I didn’t step out of the study except to use the bathroom and to collect my meals, which were left on the floor outside the study," said Mr Tan.

He performed daily ARTs thereafter and subsequently tested negative on Day 4 on Thursday.

“With Omicron being highly transmissible, my wife and I have been mentally prepared for such a scenario. Still, it was rather unexpected,” said Mr Tan.