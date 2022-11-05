Woman charged with murdering her father in Sengkang flat

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old woman was charged in court on Saturday (Nov 5) with murdering her father in Sengkang the day before.

Tan Qiu Yan was handed one count of murdering 67-year-old Tan Ah Bang in a flat on the 15th floor in Block 190A, Rivervale Drive, sometime between 8pm on Nov 3 and 5.25am on Nov 4.

Details of how the death was caused were not included in the charge sheet.

Tan appeared in court via video-link from where she was remanded in Division A. She was dressed in a red top and blue mask and asked to speak in Mandarin.

The prosecution asked for Tan to be remanded for a week for investigations, with permission to take her out for scene visits. The judge granted the request.

The police said in an earlier statement that they received a call for help at a residential unit along Rivervale Drive at about 5.30am on Friday.

Officers found the man lying motionless with multiple wounds inside the flat. He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

When CNA headed down to the scene on Friday, there were dozens of police officers and vehicles at the Housing Board block.

Two police officers and two Singapore Casket employees carried a black body bag out of a unit and into a police vehicle at about 11.15am on Friday.

According to a neighbour, Tan's mother had died about two months ago.

Tan will return to court on Nov 11.

If found guilty of murder, Tan could be sentenced to death.