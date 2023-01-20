Logo
Singapore

9 men assisting with police investigations after rioting case at Tanah Merah Coast Road workers' dormitory
Singapore

Screengrabs from a video circulating on social media of a fight that took place in a dormitory along Tanah Merah Coast Road.

Ian Cheng
20 Jan 2023 11:03AM (Updated: 20 Jan 2023 11:08AM)
SINGAPORE: Following a video circulating on social media of a fight at a dormitory, nine men are assisting with police investigations into a case of rioting.

The men involved are aged between 24 and 54, said the police on Friday (Jan 20).

Police told CNA they were alerted at 10.38pm on Jan 17 to a fight at a workers' dormitory along Tanah Merah Coast Road.

When the police arrived, the fighting had already ceased.

The men involved in the fight were identified through follow-up investigations and with the aid of CCTV images, police said.

In the video, several men can be seen throwing punches at each other at a staircase.

A man is then seen held by his shirt by a topless man, with another three men surrounding him.

A crowd can be seen forming at a badminton court nearby as the shouting continues.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Source: CNA/ic(rj)

