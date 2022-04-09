Tanglin Halt Food Centre attack: 69-year-old man charged with using wooden stick with nail to hit victim

SINGAPORE: A 69-year-old man was charged on Saturday (Apr 9) with voluntarily causing hurt after an incident at Tanglin Halt Food Centre that left a hawker injured.

Peck Chuan Ann is accused of attacking Punnataro Wee Kai Xin with a 71cm-long wooden stick that had a nail protruding from it, according to the charge sheet.

The investigation officer said in the charge sheet that the wooden stick with a nail was “used as a weapon of offence” and was “likely to cause death”. The victim was hit on the head and suffered a cut.

If convicted, Peck faces a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, or any combination of such punishments.

Peck, who has been remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric observation, cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old.

He is set to return to court on Apr 22.