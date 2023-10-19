Tanglin Halt rejuvenation to see integrated development with new hawker centre, polyclinic

SINGAPORE: Queenstown residents can expect a new market, hawker centre and polyclinic as part of the rejuvenation of Tanglin Halt, one of Singapore’s oldest public housing estates.

When fully redeveloped, the estate is expected to offer up to 5,500 new flats.

Announced by Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How on Thursday (Oct 19), the plan is to have a hawker centre, market and polyclinic all under one roof, with these facilities to be integrated into the estate's housing.

The new Tanglin Halt Integrated Development will also have shops and social communal facilities to cater to the daily needs of residents, said the Housing and Development Board (HDB).