Tanglin Halt rejuvenation to see integrated development with new hawker centre, polyclinic
About 5,500 new flats will be built as part of the rejuvenation of Tanglin Halt.
SINGAPORE: Queenstown residents can expect a new market, hawker centre and polyclinic as part of the rejuvenation of Tanglin Halt, one of Singapore’s oldest public housing estates.
When fully redeveloped, the estate is expected to offer up to 5,500 new flats.
Announced by Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How on Thursday (Oct 19), the plan is to have a hawker centre, market and polyclinic all under one roof, with these facilities to be integrated into the estate's housing.
The new Tanglin Halt Integrated Development will also have shops and social communal facilities to cater to the daily needs of residents, said the Housing and Development Board (HDB).
These amenities, including the market and polyclinic, were suggested by former Tanglin Halt residents, shop tenants and stallholders during interviews conducted by HDB.
"As an older estate, Tanglin Halt holds cherished memories for many residents. As we introduce new features to refresh the estate, we will also ensure that we retain the estate’s rich heritage and mature greenery," said Mr Tan at the HDB Professional Engagement and Knowledge-sharing (PEAK) Forum.
"We will carry out our redevelopment plans sensitively and put in special efforts to preserve as much of Tanglin Halt’s history and heritage as possible."
Former residents of Tanglin Halt had moved to the nearby Dawson estate after the estate was selected for redevelopment in 2014. This was the largest Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (SERS) exercise to date, involving some 3,480 households, said HDB.
Besides new amenities and facilities for residents, the plans involve improving connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists between Commonwealth MRT Station and the Rail Corridor, and adding more greenery.
DEVELOPED OVER 2 PHASES
The new integrated development will be located on the site of the former Tanglin Halt Neighbourhood Centre, which housed the former Commonwealth Drive Food Centre and existing Tanglin Halt Market.
HDB said that most stallholders from Commonwealth Drive Food Centre have relocated to the new Margaret Drive Hawker Centre within SkyResidence @ Dawson.
To minimise disruption to stallholders in Tanglin Halt Market, which is still in operation, the integrated development will be constructed in two phases.
Phase 1, which includes the new hawker centre and market, will start next year on the site of the former Commonwealth Drive Food Centre. After phase 1 is completed and the stall owners have moved to the new integrated development, construction for phase 2 will begin on the site of the existing Tanglin Halt Market.
The first public housing project, Tanglin Halt Cascadia, was launched in the October 2023 sales exercise. The Prime Location Housing project comprises four residential blocks, with a total of 973 units of three-room and four-room flats.
In 2024, HDB expects to launch more new flats in Tanglin Halt. Further details will be shared when ready.
CONNECTIVITY, GREENERY
A linear park will be built between Commonwealth MRT Station and the Rail Corridor, so residents can walk and cycle between the two amid lush greenery, said HDB.
Commonwealth Drive will also be realigned, and the existing road will be turned into a pedestrian-friendly zone with cycling lanes and footpaths.
Mr Tan said that special effort will be made to preserve as much of Tanglin Halt’s history and heritage as possible.
"Many of you would fondly recall the 10-storey blocks at Tanglin Halt known as 'chap lau chu' in Hokkien," he said.
"We will continue to see 'chap lau chu' in Tanglin Halt, as the new housing blocks immediately fronting the Rail Corridor will be kept to 10 storeys."
Agencies are also exploring the adaptive use of some of the residential blocks in Tanglin Halt which hold cherished memories of residents, he added.
For example, Blocks 69 and 70, which were built by the former Singapore Improvement Trust (SIT) could be repurposed for uses that will serve the community.
There will also be a new park near the Rail Corridor to serve as a community space and pit-stop for residents and visitors.
To help conserve the heritage of the area, HDB has captured residents’ and stall holders’ memories of the estate through surveys, videos and photos, said Mr Tan.
The stories of Tanglin Halt residents and stall holders will be exhibited at the PEAK Forum exhibition at HDB Hub.