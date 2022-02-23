Tanglin Shopping Centre sold for S$868 million in 4th collective sale attempt

SINGAPORE: Tanglin Shopping Centre has been sold for S$868 million after its fourth collective sale attempt, its marketing agent Savills Singapore said on Wednesday (Feb 23).

The building was sold to Pacific Eagle Real Estate, a Singapore-based developer privately held by the Tanoto family, which has founded and managed a range of businesses that produce natural fibers, edible oils, green packaging and natural gas under the Royal Golden Eagle group of companies for over 50 years.

The price works out to S$2,769 per square foot per plot ratio, assuming full commercial usage.

“This is the fourth collective sale attempt by Tanglin Shopping Centre ... The marketing campaign ran by Savills resulted in a competitive bidding exercise which resulted in a price that is 10 per cent above the reserve price," said Mr Galven Tan, deputy managing director of investment sales and capital markets at Savills.