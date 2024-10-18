Tanjong Katong Complex put up for sale; some tenants will have to specialise in Malay trades

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) has put Tanjong Katong Complex up for sale on a 30-year lease, with the tender open for about four months from Friday (Oct 18).

The building is a familiar landmark within the Geylang Serai area. When rejuvenated, Tanjong Katong Complex will have "dedicated spaces for Malay trades" to preserve the area's rich cultural value, said SLA.

"The successful tenderer will oversee the management of the property, and dedicate space to tenants specialising in Malay trades to ensure the continued focus on celebrating, supporting, and sustaining Malay heritage trades and values," said SLA.

The complex will house the MENDAKI headquarters, an Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) office and a public library.

Iconic features of the building will be retained, including the slanted columns facing Tanjong Katong Road, and four cylindrical shaped structures at each corner of the building.

This initiative aligns with the "broader vision" to transform the Geylang Serai area, said SLA.

Dr Maliki Osman, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and chairman of the Geylang Serai Cultural Belt Steering Committee, said: "This will build on our earlier efforts made with Wisma Geylang Serai, rejuvenated Joo Chiat Complex and the Landmark Gateway.

"Going forward, the presence of MENDAKI headquarters, a MUIS office and a public library within Tanjong Katong Complex will underscore our commitment to making Geylang Serai a distinctive cultural belt not only for the Malay/Muslim community but for all Singaporeans."

In 2021, SLA announced that the complex would be closed for major upgrading from the second half of 2023.

SLA said on Friday that it has since studied different options and decided to put Tanjong Katong Complex up for sale.

The tender will close on Feb 25, 2025. Those interested will have to submit a concept proposal and a tender price to SLA.

The concept proposals will be evaluated first, before the bids for shortlisted proposals are considered. The highest bid will win the tender.