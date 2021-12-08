Tanjong Katong Complex to undergo major upgrading, with new rooftop F&B space

SINGAPORE: Tanjong Katong Complex will be closed for major upgrading from the second half of 2023, with plans to increase its floor area and build a rooftop food and beverage space.

“There are also plans to provide more spaces for placemaking activities and community programmes to attract footfall to Tanjong Katong Complex, while preserving its tradition as a place for trade with Malay cultural heritage value,” the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said on Wednesday (Dec 8).

The rejuvenation plans are in line with the vision to turn Geylang Serai into a “distinctive cultural precinct”, as announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during his 2018 National Day Rally speech.