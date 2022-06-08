Tanjong Pagar car crash: Woman who suffered serious burns wants second shot at life

SINGAPORE: In the early hours of Feb 13, 2021, the roar of a speeding car rips through the pre-dawn stillness in Tanjong Pagar.

Moments later, a sickening crash. A lone figure dashes towards the burning wreckage and tries in vain to free the trapped passengers. She stumbles back, covered in flames.

Five men, one of them her boyfriend, would die in the crash.

The horrific scenes, captured on CCTV footage, were seen by thousands on social media. But what came after took place in silence and solitude.

Raybe Oh survived, but she was left with burns to about 80 per cent of her body. It’s been a long, hard year: More than 40 operations, monthly laser procedures, and weekly checkups.

"It was four months and I was lying on the bed 24/7 because my body (was) severely injured. I couldn't even turn my body. I was wrapped up like a mummy in a hospital," she told CNA in her first on-camera interview since the crash, as she reflected on those early months in hospital.

"It's been quite tough for me because every time after the surgery, I'll be in a lot of pain. Laser was very painful. Even physiotherapy is painful for me."

The searing red blisters on her right hand are testament to the physical agony. This and her eyes are the only visible parts of her skin during our meeting. The rest of her is protectively bundled up – black cap, black jumper, black tights.

She’s not quite ready to appear uncovered in public yet, she admits.