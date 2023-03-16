Woman who drove car before fatal Tanjong Pagar crash to plead guilty to dangerous driving

SINGAPORE: A woman who drove a car shortly before a collision killed five people in Tanjong Pagar will plead guilty to dangerous driving.

Malaysian Phoo Yi Lin, 26, faces one charge of driving the car at about 109kmh along Tanjong Pagar Road on Feb 13, 2021 at around 5.35am. The speed limit was 50kmh.

She appeared in court on Thursday (Mar 16) to request permission to leave Singapore so that she can return to Malaysia to work, her lawyer Sunil Sudheesan told CNA.

Her request to leave jurisdiction was denied as she is considered a flight risk facing a serious offence, said Mr Sudheesan.

A hearing for her to plead guilty has been fixed on Apr 3. The punishment for dangerous driving is up to 12 months' jail, a fine of up to S$5,000 or both.