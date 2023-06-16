Accidental loads, pre-existing building defects could be behind fatal Tanjong Pagar structure collapse: Experts

SINGAPORE: Failure to follow the approved demolition process, the presence of accidental loads or pre-existing building defects are among the possible reasons why a structure collapsed at a Tanjong Pagar work site on Thursday (Jun 15), engineering experts told CNA.

A 20-year-old migrant worker from India died after he was pinned under a collapsed concrete structure. It took rescuers nearly four hours to free him from the rubble.

Engineering experts said contractors should abide by proper demolition processes that include not overloading the structure with debris or heavy equipment.

Mr Chong Kee Sen, emeritus president of the Institute of Engineers Singapore (IES), explained how walls can collapse after being dislodged from their original support.

This could be due to “many possibilities” such as accidental loads - which occur as a direct result of an accident or exceptional circumstances - or the process of demolition, he noted.

“Failures are usually due to a confluence of situations and events. There are procedures set out as to how a building should be demolished safely,” said Mr Chong, who is also the director of Engineers 9000, a civil and structural consulting engineering company.

Authorities are looking into what caused the collapse of the reinforced concrete wall that measured about 10m and 3.8m high.

They have ordered all work to stop at the site along Bernam Street off Anson Road, where Fuji Xerox Towers was being demolished to make way for a mixed-use development.