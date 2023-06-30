50 people evacuated after fire breaks out at Tanjong Pagar Plaza

SINGAPORE: About 50 people were evacuated from Tanjong Pagar Plaza on Friday (Jun 30) after a fire broke out in a flat there.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the fire at Block 4 Tanjong Pagar Plaza at about 2.15pm and firefighters extinguished the blaze with a water jet.

"The fire involved contents of a bedroom in a unit on the fifth floor," SCDF said.

"The police and SCDF evacuated about 50 people from the affected premises. There were no reported injuries."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.