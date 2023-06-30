Logo
50 people evacuated after fire breaks out at Tanjong Pagar Plaza
Soot marks are seen on the exterior of Block 4 Tanjong Pagar Plaza on Jun 30, 2023.

30 Jun 2023 05:56PM
SINGAPORE: About 50 people were evacuated from Tanjong Pagar Plaza on Friday (Jun 30) after a fire broke out in a flat there.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the fire at Block 4 Tanjong Pagar Plaza at about 2.15pm and firefighters extinguished the blaze with a water jet.

"The fire involved contents of a bedroom in a unit on the fifth floor," SCDF said.

"The police and SCDF evacuated about 50 people from the affected premises. There were no reported injuries."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters at Block 4 Tanjong Pagar Plaza on Jun 30, 2023.
A resident of a neighbouring block told CNA the fire was "super big" and that SCDF firefighters arrived on the scene quickly.

She also reported "hearing metallic sounds" and detected a "chemical smell" before the blaze.

"I went around to check if my block got fire," she said.

