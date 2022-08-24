Coroner rules Tanjong Pagar car crash that killed five people was a traffic-related misadventure

SINGAPORE: A fatal car crash that killed five people at Tanjong Pagar Road last year was a traffic-related misadventure, State Coroner Adam Nakhoda ruled on Wednesday (Aug 24).

The driver of the car, Mr Jonathan Long Junwei, and all four passengers – Mr Eugene Yap Zheng Min, Mr Elvin Tan Yong Hao, Mr Teo Qi Xiang and Mr Gary Wong Hong Chieh – died in the collision at about 5.40am on Feb 13, 2021.

All of them were colleagues or ex-colleagues who had gathered at Hong Jjajang restaurant on Tanjong Pagar Road for Chinese New Year celebrations earlier that night.

Mr Long was speeding and drink-driving in the moments before the crash, the court previously heard during a coroner's inquiry into the deaths.

Forensic analysis showed the BMW M4 Coupe was travelling at "staggering" speeds averaging 148 kmh to 182 kmh when Mr Long was driving, Judge Nakhoda said.

The speed limit on Tanjong Pagar Road was 50 kmh.

Judge Nakhoda said this showed a "shocking lack of consideration" for Mr Long's own safety, as well as the safety of his passengers and other road users.

A police investigator also testified that Mr Long's blood alcohol level was 86mg per 100ml at the time, which is above the legal limit of 80mg.

Prior to the crash, the car was driven three rounds around a circuit on Tanjong Pagar Road, with different drivers each time.

During these rounds, Mr Long was "very persuasive" and "insisted" on competing to see who could drive faster, according to evidence cited by the police investigator.

Judge Nakhoda said there appeared to have been an "element of bravado". He said it appeared that Mr Long had intended to show the others how fast the car could be driven.

But there was no evidence that Mr Long had encouraged or cajoled anyone to get into the car. They appeared to have entered voluntarily and there was clear excitement among them, said the judge.

When it was his turn for the fourth round, Mr Long lost control of the car. It drifted, swerved and rotated almost 180 degrees, before mounting the kerb and rear-ending a pillar at a shophouse at 37 Tanjong Pagar Road.