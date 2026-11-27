Tanjong Pagar Road to undergo works to remove roadside parking lots, add new cycling paths
The construction is expected to last from November 2026 to December 2027, according to a notice put up by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in the area.
SINGAPORE: Tanjong Pagar Road will undergo construction works from November 2026 to December 2027 to add new cycling paths and a high covered linkway.
According to a notice put up by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in the area, a new cycling path and footpath will be added between Craig Road and Duxton Hill.
The roadside parking lots between Cook Street and Craig Road, located on the same stretch, will be removed.
These existing roadside parking spaces between Craig Road and Maxwell Road will make way for wider footpaths and cycling paths, LTA said on Friday (Nov 27) in response to CNA queries.
A new cycling path between Duxton Hill and Maxwell Road, and a new cycling path and footpath near Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market and Food Centre will also be constructed. The existing drainage systems at these sections will also be upgraded, the notice said.
A short stretch of Duxton Hill between Duxton Road and Tanjong Pagar Road will be converted from two-way to one-way traffic, with vehicles exiting on Tanjong Pagar Road, the notice said.
"Reclaimed road spaces will enhance pedestrian and cycling connectivity along Tanjong Pagar Road," it said.
A new high covered linkway across Tanjong Pagar Road will be constructed. The diagram in LTA's notice indicated it would be near Tras Link and Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market and Food Centre.
The bus stop before Craig Road, or BS05429, will be relocated and upgraded with bus-friendly humps near Orchid Hotel, it said.
The covered linkway between this bus stop and Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market and Food Centre will be extended, the notice said.
Some trees will have to be removed to facilitate the works – affected trees will be transplanted if feasible and new trees will be planted when works are completed, it read.
Utility services also need to be diverted to facilitate the construction of the complex rigid pavement, box culvert and drainage, the notice said.
The road repurposing works aim to provide a safer and more comfortable walking and cycling experience between Tanjong Pagar and Maxwell MRT stations, LTA said.
"To enable these works to be delivered promptly, temporary lane closures and traffic diversions will be required during different phases of construction. To minimise disruption to road users, lane closures will only be carried out during off-peak hours," it added.
The new cycling paths could improve safety for off-road cyclists who want to travel from the area around Maxwell MRT along Tanjong Pagar Road to places like Tanjong Pagar Plaza, Anson and Cantonment, said cyclist Izarul Adam.
Without these paths, cyclists currently have to ride on Tanjong Pagar Road. This exposes them to busy traffic, which can be unsafe for cyclists who are not accustomed to the road, said the 18-year-old.
"Cycling on the pavements there is currently unfeasible as they include steps, are blocked by furniture, and are too narrow to cycle on overall without conflicting with pedestrians," he added.
Since the new cycling path is likely to be shared with pedestrians, others may have reservations about pedestrian safety, said Mr Adam.
Nonetheless, he hopes the new paths instil confidence in those cycling around Tanjong Pagar and that other similar roads, like South Bridge Road, can also be developed further.