Structure collapses at Tanjong Pagar work site, one worker reported missing
Search operations for the missing worker are underway, with rescuers deployed from SCDF's elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team.
SINGAPORE: A worker has been reported missing after a structure at a work site in Tanjong Pagar collapsed on Thursday (Jun 15).
The incident occurred at 1 Bernam Street at about 2pm.
According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the collapsed structure is at a building site undergoing demolition works.
Search operations for the missing worker are underway, with rescuers deployed from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART).
"Two SCDF search canines have also been deployed to assist in the search in an area of about 20 metres by 10 metres," the authority added.
A video sent to CNA showed a collapsed structure, with debris falling out of the construction hoarding and onto the pavement outside the work site.
Multiple SCDF and police vehicles were seen, while a road was cordoned off.
The collapsed structure is part of the former Fuji Xerox Towers, which is being demolished. The site will be redeveloped as Newport Residences, a 246-unit freehold condominium by City Developments Limited (CDL).
CNA has contacted Aik Sun Demolition and Engineering, the Building and Construction Authority and the Ministry of Manpower for more information.