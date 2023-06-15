Structure collapses at Tanjong Pagar work site, one worker reported missing

SINGAPORE: A worker has been reported missing after a structure at a work site in Tanjong Pagar collapsed on Thursday (Jun 15).

The incident occurred at 1 Bernam Street at about 2pm.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the collapsed structure is at a building site undergoing demolition works.

Search operations for the missing worker are underway, with rescuers deployed from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART).

"Two SCDF search canines have also been deployed to assist in the search in an area of about 20 metres by 10 metres," the authority added.