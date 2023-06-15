Fatal collapse at Tanjong Pagar building site: Concrete wall fell onto street during demolition

SINGAPORE: Authorities have ordered all work to stop at a Tanjong Pagar building site where a structure collapsed on Thursday afternoon (Jun 15), resulting in the death of a worker.

In a joint statement, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said a reinforced concrete wall from the second storey of a building collapsed during demolition works.

The concrete wall, measuring about 10m long and 3.8m high, collapsed onto Bernam Street off Anson Road where Fuji Xerox Towers was being demolished.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at 2pm.

A worker, an Indian national, was reported missing. He was later found pinned under the collapsed structure and his body was recovered at about 9.45pm after a nearly four-hour effort to free him.