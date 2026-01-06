Former Tanjong Pagar United footballer gets probation for punching rivals after match at Jurong East Stadium

SINGAPORE: A former Tanjong Pagar United football player was ordered to undergo 15 months' probation on Tuesday (Jan 6) for punching two rivals after a match.

Rizqin Aniq Rahaizad, 20, will also have to perform 70 hours of community service and attend any intervention sessions for his violent offending, if necessary.

His parents furnished a bond of S$5,000 to ensure his good behaviour during probation.

Rizqin had pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntarily causing hurt, with a second charge taken into consideration.

The incident occurred after a football match between Tanjong Pagar United U-21 and Albirex Niigata United U-21 on the night of Feb 10 last year at the Jurong East Stadium.

During the match, after being blocked from a goal, one of the Albirex players shouted "happy or not" followed by a vulgarity at one of Rizqin's teammates.

Rizqin's team won the match. During the customary post-match handshakes, Rizqin said "happy or not" to the Albirex player and punched his mouth, causing bleeding.

Players and coaches intervened and Rizqin was taken off the pitch, but he returned and punched another Albirex player, knocking him unconscious.

This player suffered a concussion and began having panic attacks after the incident. He was also diagnosed with mild post-traumatic stress disorder and panic disorder.

Rizqin was assessed to be suitable for probation.

The prosecution said that it had no objections to probation being imposed, noting that Rizqin had a low risk of offending and had several protective factors such as a demonstration of discipline and adherence to rules.

He is now undergoing National Service.

For voluntarily causing hurt, he could have been jailed for up to three years or fined up to S$5,000, or both.