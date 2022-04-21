What influences the Taser's effectiveness? Police explain after recent high-profile incidents

SPF said on its website that it brought in the X26 in 2005 to help officers "subdue non-compliant persons in a non-lethal manner". SPF told CNA it started using Tasers in 2008, and that their deployment by officers "have not resulted in cardiac arrest or death".

"In the unlikely event of a cardiac arrest, officers are first-aid-trained to manage persons suffering from a cardiac arrest prior to the arrival of emergency medical services," the spokesperson said.

"Officers are trained to avoid situations, such as a potential fall hazard, where the subject may be at risk of serious injury or death if the Taser is applied."

WHY DISTANCE MATTERS

When a Taser is fired, its darts spread apart from each other as they fly through the air towards a subject, an APM Reports article in 2019 said. This means the range at which a Taser can effectively be used depends on how quickly the probes spread apart.

In its Taser user manuals, Axon has recommended a 30.5cm-spread between the probes for electricity to flow through enough muscle to reliably take down a subject. Greater probe spread increases effectiveness.

The X26P manual said its bottom probe impacts at an 8 degree angle from the top probe, meaning the Taser needs to be 2.1m from the subject to achieve a 30.5cm-spread between the probes.

An Axon spokesperson told CNA that a Taser's ability to create neuromuscular incapacitation depends on whether certain conditions are met, including a completed circuit and sufficient muscle mass from probe spread.

"If there is no completed circuit (one or two missed probes) or insufficient muscle mass, there is no potential for neuromuscular incapacitation without taking additional steps," the spokesperson said.

WHAT IF SOMEONE IS DRUNK OR HIGH ON DRUGS?

SPF did not say how a subject's condition, like whether they are drunk or high on drugs, might influence a Taser's effectiveness, but the Axon spokesperson said it could still work.

The man who was shot dead in the Bendemeer incident was a known drug offender and had drug apparatus in his unit, SPF had said.

"Unlike other less-lethal use of force tools, Taser energy weapons do not rely on pain compliance," the Axon spokesperson said.

"Rather, they are designed to affect a person’s involuntary muscle control and, as such, can be effective on individuals under the influence of drugs or alcohol."

Despite that, a 2021 New York Times report quoted an expert who said Tasers are ineffective on those who are high on mind-altering drugs. The effectiveness of less-lethal methods also depend on a subject's physical stature and how amped up they might be on adrenaline.

SPF said it "closely" monitors the track record of the X26P, pointing out that it is used by many other major police departments in the world.

The APM Reports article compared the Taser effectiveness rate in 12 US police departments – including New York and Los Angeles – and found that they range between 57.1 per cent and 79.5 per cent. Seven of the 12 departments had effectiveness rates below 70 per cent.

"If the Taser fails, officers are trained to utilise other use of force options, including the use of the baton or firearm depending on their assessment of the situation," SPF said.

NEW TASER MODELS AND TRAINING

SPF said it continuously reviews the training, procedures and equipment of its officers to ensure they can execute their duties "effectively and safely in line with the security climate".

Axon said its latest Taser 7 model, released in 2018, comes with a 12-degree probe spread so it can be optimally deployed from a shorter distance of 1.2m apart, "where most encounters involving an energy weapon occur".

"This creates an increased probe spread which greatly improves incapacitation rates," the spokesperson said.

Beyond that, the company said its Taser 7 has an improved probe design that breaks away from the dart upon impact to prevent recoil. The probes also shoot out faster, allowing for better and more accurate connection with the subject.

When it comes to SPF training, the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) has developed a mobile taser training target, or a remote-controlled human-looking robot on wheels.

The robot uses advanced computer vision technology to detect the landing points of taser probes on the training target. It can also project audio to reflect hits and misses, and realistically simulate the physical engagement between officer and subject.

"Currently, police training requires a role player to don a padded suit and act as the suspect during taser scenario-based training. This requires additional manpower and may cause physical injury," HTX said on its website.