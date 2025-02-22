New task force formed to support heritage trades, traditional activities

SINGAPORE: Singapore has formed a new inter-agency task force to help support heritage businesses, traditional activities and cultural life.
It will bring together key agencies and heritage enterprises and study ways to provide support in various areas such as skills transfer and business transformation, said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee.
Speaking at the opening of the Kampong Gelam Ramadan Bazaar on Friday (Feb 21), Mr Lee said the task force was established as such businesses face a number of challenges such as rising costs, increasing competition and changing consumer preferences.
Others risk the loss of their craft, as artisans find it difficult to attract and retain younger talent.
Mr Lee emphasised the importance of Singapore’s historic districts, highlighting that they serve as homes to numerous heritage businesses that provide time-honoured goods and services.
These serve as important community and heritage anchors, synonymous with the character and identity of the area.
“These heritage businesses nurture strong community ties and sustain the spirit of enterprise in our historic districts. Some have even become our Singapore brand ambassadors,” he added.
Mr Lee said the task force will also look at the spaces, infrastructure and placemaking initiatives that may be needed to sustain Singapore’s cultural heartlands.
This may include reviewing current policies to improve the mix of uses and activities within Singapore’s historic districts, which include Chinatown and Little India.
“Protecting and sustaining our heritage, including our heritage businesses in our heritage districts is not just about safeguarding the past, but it is also about ensuring that our heritage footprint continues way on into the future,” said Mr Lee.
In the coming months, the task force will speak with partners and stakeholders, such as local associations, community leaders and business owners, to develop its plans for heritage businesses and traditional activities.
The task force will be jointly led by Minister of State Faishal Ibrahim for National Development and Senior Minister of State Low Yen Ling of the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.
Additional reporting by Alif Amsyar