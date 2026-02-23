14,550 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in air coolers seized in raids

SINGAPORE: Singapore Customs seized 14,550 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes that were concealed inside air cooler units during two enforcement operations earlier this month.

The total duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded in the haul amounted to more than S$1.57 million (US$1.25 million), Customs said in a media release on Monday (Feb 23).

A 40-year-old man was arrested in the course of the raids.

On Feb 7, Customs officers observed the man, a Chinese national, exiting an industrial building on Buroh Street.

Upon questioning, the man led the officers to a unit within the building, where 7,306 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found concealed inside three air cooler units.

The man was then arrested, and all the duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized, said Customs.