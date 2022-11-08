Taxi driver taken to hospital after accident involving SAF vehicle along Pioneer Road North

SINGAPORE: A 73-year-old taxi driver was taken to hospital on Tuesday (Nov 8) after an accident involving a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) vehicle along Pioneer Road North.

In response to CNA's query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to a road traffic accident at 10.45am along Pioneer Road North, where a person "was found trapped in the driver's seat of a taxi".

He was rescued using hydraulic equipment, added SCDF. According to the police, the driver was taken conscious to the hospital.

A Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) spokesperson said that the SAF is aware of the accident and is assisting the police with investigations.

"No SAF personnel were injured," the spokesperson added.

In videos circulating on social media, the blue taxi and SAF truck appeared to have collided under a flyover. SAF personnel were also seen helping at the scene.