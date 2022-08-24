'Happy that we can choose': Some taxi, private hire drivers look forward to driving without masks

HAPPY TO NOT WEAR A MASK

Some drivers plan to embrace the relaxed rules and do away with masks from Monday.

A 53-year-old Grab driver who only wanted to be known as Mark said he only wears a mask now because it is required. He takes it off after his passengers alight.

With masks being optional, he does not plan to wear one.

“The reason (is) because I am vaccinated and I had COVID-19 in July. Anyway, currently out of 10 people, about six would either not wear their mask properly or pull it down. I got tired of telling them to mask up,” he told CNA.

“After I had COVID-19, I basically did not get bothered much, but if I hear them cough or have a runny nose, I do ask them to mask up.”

So far, passengers have been understanding when Mark asks them to wear their masks properly. But he believes most people will not wear a mask in the car from next week.

“Personally, I am happy that we can choose not to wear them from next week,” he added. “(But) Grab (has given) us a pack of masks. So if the rider forgets to bring theirs, I do offer them a mask.”

Grab told CNA that it does not require drivers or passengers to wear masks, but strongly encouraged them to do so if they feel unwell.

Another Grab driver who contracted COVID-19 before expressed similar sentiments as Mark. David Lee, 38, said he will not wear a mask since it is not mandatory inside private hire cars.

He plies the road at least 12 hours a day, for six days a week.

“Firstly, I have recovered from COVID-19 and strongly believe we should live with the virus while taking great care of ourselves, especially with hygiene. Secondly, it can get really stuffy or suffocating to be wearing a mask inside a vehicle and under the treacherous weather,” he said.

“But I will still continue to sanitise the car every two to three hours or so.”

Mr Lee does not expect his passengers to wear their masks since he will not be wearing one himself. But he hopes they will still practise social responsibility and wear a mask if they think they have a cough or flu, especially a bad one.

“In the case of the passenger being unwell and refusing to wear a mask, actually there’s nothing we can do about it because we will only notice it about five minutes after picking them up,” he added.

“Given the guidelines, we can’t (drop) passengers as and where we deem fit, apart from their chosen location, unless in extreme cases of bodily threat. So for me, in this case, I will wear a mask if the passenger is unwell and refuses to wear one.”

As for 45-year-old William Tan, a private hire driver of a luxury vehicle, he is looking forward to driving without a mask.

“As I am driving a luxury vehicle, the distance between me and my passengers is (quite a bit). Thus it wouldn’t be an issue or be hazardous to health if I'm not wearing a mask," he added.

Mr Tan suggested that taxi drivers who prefer their passengers to mask up should put up a sticker to inform them. In the case of private hire vehicle drivers, they can send the passenger a “courtesy message” before picking them up.

“This way, it would minimise the unhappiness between drivers and passengers,” he said.