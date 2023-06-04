The millennial taxi drivers who entered a sunset industry – and found meaning on the job

SINGAPORE: Whenever older passengers remark that they see fewer taxi drivers these days, Mr Delon Tuan responds with “a very realistic comment” that he believes some of them “might not stomach well”.

“I just say: ‘But nobody aspires for their children to be taxi drivers.’ Then some of them will keep quiet,” the taxi driver with ComfortDelGro told CNA.

“(Taxi driving is) one of those things that … you never realise how important it is in the cog of how society works and how things move along. People might make comments like, why would you aspire to be a taxi driver?

“But my question is, if there are no taxis around Singapore, do you think you can get things done?”

Any stigma around being a taxi driver doesn’t faze Mr Tuan, who considers himself “very open to trying new things”. But he was quick to add that he isn't a "9-to-5 kind of person".

Wanting to "try something different", he stumbled into the taxi industry almost a year ago following a career as a professional chef, which took him from the kitchens of restaurants in Marina Bay Sands to a two-star Michelin restaurant in Finland.

The 38-year-old is not the only millennial who gamely joined a sunset industry – or who has passengers point out his youth.