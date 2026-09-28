Taxi, private-hire drivers can switch to bus driving under new career pathway amid AV rollout

SINGAPORE: Taxi and private-hire car drivers can switch to bus driving under a new career pathway launched on Monday (Sep 28), as autonomous vehicles are progressively introduced on Singapore's roads.

Drivers' experience remains highly valued as the sector evolves, said the Ministry of Transport, the Skills and Workforce Development Agency and the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), which jointly announced the pathway in a media release.

Autonomous vehicle numbers are expected to reach the hundreds in the next two years, so job displacement is not "imminent", they said.

A support package is nonetheless in place to give drivers more options to diversify their skills and progress in their careers.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling announced a transition package during a parliamentary motion in July. It comprises career conversion programmes and up to S$1,600 (US$1,250) in training incentives.

One of those programmes trains drivers for roles in the autonomous vehicle sector, including safety operators, remote operators and fleet management.

The new pathway is another option for drivers who want to become bus drivers but need more flexibility and support during the transition, the organisations said.

Applications for the new pathway will begin on Thursday, the Ministry of Transport, the Skills and Workforce Development Agency said.